Coronavirus - Another border closure in Australia

PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0710 (vs. yesterday at 7.0795)
BOJ official comments on the latest data, finds a bright spot in supermarket sales
Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report - further falls
BOJ dep gov says focus must shift to solvency problems that may arise due to coronavirus
The PBOC will reduce funding costs for smaller firms and rural sectors from today