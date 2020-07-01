Coronavirus - Another border closure in Australia

NSW Government will ban people living in Melbourne's coronavirus hotspots from entering the state.

new rule will also apply to people in NSW who visit the affected Melbourne suburbs

Yesterday the state of South Australia extended its border closure (no one from Victoria is allowed in) past July 20.

Yesterday the state of South Australia extended its border closure (no one from Victoria is allowed in) past July 20.





Coronavirus outbreaks will slow reopening and trade in Australia, a negative for the economy.







