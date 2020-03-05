Coronavirus - Australia has extended travel bans on China and Iran, adds South Korea

Coronavirus response in Australia cranks up further, PM Morrison says:

  • extends travel bans on China and Iran  
  • adds a ban on South Korea
  • enhanced screening measures from travellers from Italy

Exempts travellers with toilet paper (OK, I made that one up)


