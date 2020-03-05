Coronavirus - Australia has extended travel bans on China and Iran, adds South Korea

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9403 (vs. yesterday at 6.9514)
Fed's Bullard: Fed has plenty of flexibility
Goldman Sachs expect another 25bp rate cut from the FOMC on March 18
Beige Book: Economic activity expanded at modest to moderate rate
BOE Deputy Gov. Broadbent: There may be a role for economic policy to support activity