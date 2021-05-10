Coronavirus - Australia - NSW to make Pfizer vaccine available 'within weeks'

Australia's largest population state New South Wales will make the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks".

  • NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said registrations / expressions of interest for people  aged 40 to 49 will open from 5pm local time on Monday 10 May 2021 
  • 1 million doses to be available initially
  • (NSW adult population is around six million)
  • "We can't tell you exactly when you'll be getting the jab but we'll be able to give you enough notice to get yourself here in the coming weeks."
