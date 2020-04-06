Coronavirus - Bloomberg have sighted the Japan economic stimulus package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Japanese economic rescue package will be in two phases

Will include:
  • increased subsidy rates for firms to help limit losses of jobs
  • household with income are to receive 300,000 yen in cash
  • household with children receive 10,000 yen pre child 
Also:
  • Government to secure Avigan supply for 2 million people in Fiscal 2020 year 
