Coronavirus - Chief financial officer of Jefferies Group dies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jefferies LLC is a US multinational independent investment bank and financial services company.

  • The firm is headquartered in New York City.
A company statement says its chief financial officer Peregrine "Peg" Broadbent has died from "coronavirus complications"

The virus is cutting a swathe through New York, deaths in the city are nearing (if not above as I post) 1000. 

