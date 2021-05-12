Coronavirus - Five vaccinated people in US state of Ohio will get $1 million

Governor of the State DeWine

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.



DeWine not sitting idly by while vaccine hesitancy slows take up.















