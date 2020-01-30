Coronavirus - Hong Kong Monetary Authority to closely monitor market developments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

HKMA acts as a central bank for HK

  • says Hong Kong's foreign exchange and money markets have been operating smoothly
  • says it will continue to closely monitor market developments, including any possible impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus
  • says financial markets in Hong Kong saw some volatility recently, Hong Kong dollar exchange rate and interbank interest rates have remained largely stable

Ugly stock market performance:

ForexLive
