Coronavirus impact - Huge events being "postponed", moving online in North America

The TED conference scheduled for Vancouver April 20 - 24 has been either

  • postponed to July
  • or will be digital instead
Decision yet to be made

IBM's Think conference draws about 30,000
  • its going to be online instead
  • (IBM have also suspended domestic travel for internal meetings, and for participation in all external events with more than 1000 attendees)
On the bright side at least you won't be flying on Max 737s yeah? 
 

