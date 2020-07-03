Coronavirus - Japan's Suga says no need to reintroduce the state of emergency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga on being asked about the jump in COVID-19 cases reported earlier:

  • no need to reintroduce the state of emergency
  • rising number of young people with the virus but a falling number of serious cases




