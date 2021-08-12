Coronavirus - Moderna says its vaccine effective against variants for 6 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

MRNA citing a study which has concluded that its COVID-19 vaccine maintains antibodies against variants of concern and interest for 6 Months

  • Variants studied included Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Iota
  • Majority of participants who received primary series maintain detectable blinding and functional antibodies against variants for 6 months
Lambda variant not studied? Apparently that the one on its way that is scary. 


