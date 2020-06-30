Coronavirus - More on Goldman Sachs and a mask mandate instead of lock downs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted yesterday on this: Goldman Sachs says a national US mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns

Adding a little more now.

"We start by showing that a national mandate would likely increase face mask usage meaningfully, especially in states such as Florida and Texas where masks remain largely voluntary to date," the Goldman researchers write in their 11-page report.

Countries that fail to reach widespread masking usage see both infections and deaths increased:
