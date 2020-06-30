Coronavirus - More on Goldman Sachs and a mask mandate instead of lock downs

Subscription Confirmed!
The PBOC will reduce funding costs for smaller firms and rural sectors from today
Fed hasn't reached a consensus about when or whether to cap yields on short-term Treasurys
Fed's Williams: There are indications that recovery slowing in states with outbreaks
BOE's Cunliffe says that on negative rates we should not draw dogmatic lines
French banks reportedly lobbying to convince ECB to permit dividend payments in Q4