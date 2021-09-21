Coronavirus - New lockdowns for two areas in Australia

7-day snap lockdowns for Byron and Tweed Shires

Although restrictions in Australia are generally being wound back there is still sensitivity to new cases.

The official announcement of the lockdowns is yet to come. 

Map shows the areas in relation to Sydney. Both are in the north of New South Wales, Australia's largest population state.  
 more to come   

