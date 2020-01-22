Coronavirus news conference - virus adapting, mutating

Keeping updated on this press conference in China -

China Disease Control Center head Gao



says new coronavirus adapting and mutating

new virus originated from a market with illegal wildlife transactions

changes in virus in line with human knowledge of the virus, but we need more information China's national health commission official says we are now at the most critical stage of prevention and control



NHC say the children are not as susceptible to this new coronavirus as they were with SARS. I guess if there is any encouraging news out of this presser that's it.