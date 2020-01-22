Coronavirus news conference - virus adapting, mutating

Keeping updated on this press conference in China - 

China Disease Control Center head Gao
  • says new coronavirus adapting and mutating
  • new virus originated from a market with illegal wildlife transactions
  • changes in virus in line with human knowledge of the virus, but we need more information

China's national health commission official 

  • says we are now at the most critical stage of prevention and control

NHC say the children are not as susceptible to this new coronavirus as they were with SARS. I guess if there is any encouraging news out of this presser that's it. 

