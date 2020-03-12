US President Trump coronavirus pandemic speech - US banning all travel from Europe for next 30 days

Trump bans travel from Europe, UK is exempted from the ban

ban to come into force from Friday midnight

More:

recommends nursing homes suspend all unnecessary visits

older people should avoid non-essential travel

will take action to provide financial relief to workers who are ill, quarantined of caring for others due to virus

Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to affected firms, low interst loans

treasury to defer some tax payments

will provide 200bn USD in additional liquidity

this is not a financial crisis

calls on Congress for immediate payroll tax relief



End.





So, nothing announced on actual health measures (testing etc.), just the eco measures











