US President Trump coronavirus pandemic speech - US banning all travel from Europe for next 30 days

Trump bans travel from Europe, UK is exempted from the ban 

  • ban to come into force from Friday midnight
  • recommends nursing homes suspend all unnecessary visits 
  • older people should avoid non-essential travel
  • will take action to provide financial relief to workers who are ill, quarantined of caring for others due to virus
  • Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity to affected firms, low interst loans
  • treasury to defer some tax payments
  • will provide 200bn USD in additional liquidity
  • this is not a financial crisis
  • calls on Congress for immediate payroll tax relief
So, nothing announced on actual health measures (testing etc.), just the eco measures



