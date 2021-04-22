Coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka (and more) - looking set for April 25 - May 11

Still awaiting the official announcement but Economy Minister Nishimura is seeking a declaration in four regions for those dates above. 

  • Tokyo
  • Osaka
  • Kyoto
  • Hyogo
Seeking 'strong measuers' to significantly reduce movement, certain businesses will be asked to close for the duration.
  • businesses serving alcohol will be asked to close  
  • big sporting events to be held with no spectators present 



