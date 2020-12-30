Covid-19 second-stage vaccinations to be delayed across UK by up to 3 months
Guardian with the report on a change of policy on vaccinations in the UK.
- the NHS will now prioritise administering the first to as many people on the priority list as possible
- this re the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines
NHS says its to maximise the number of people protected against the disease. More than 500,000 people who have been vaccinated with the first shot already will have their second dose delayed for up to 12 weeks (was originally expected to be a four-week gap between the 2 shots)