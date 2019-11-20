Crude oil inventories build of 1379K vs 1500K estimate

DOE inventory data for the week of November 15.

The weekly crude oil inventories came in with a build less than expectations. The build was 1379K vs 1500K estimate. That was also lower than the private inventory data released last night at 5954K build.





Crude oil inventories 1379K versus 1500K. Last week 2219K



Cushing OK crude inventories -2295K versus -1229K last week



gasoline inventories 1756K versus 750K estimate. Last week 1861K



distillates -974K versus -1000K. Last week -2477K



US refinery utilization 1.7% versus 1.00% estimate



crude oil implied demand 18575 versus 18233 last week



gasoline implied demand 10081.3 versus 10134.7 last week



distillates implied demand 5578.1 versus 5628.9 last week/



The private inventory data released last night showed:





The price of crude oil has moved higher after the lower than expected build. The price currently trades at the high for the day at $56.12. The lower earlier in the day extended down to $55.16.

The price of crude oil has moved higher after the lower than expected build. The price currently trades at the high for the day at $56.12. The lower earlier in the day extended down to $55.16.







