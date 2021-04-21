Crude oil inventories 0.594M versus -2.975M estimate
Weekly DOE crude oil inventory statistics
- crude oil inventories 0.594M vs -2.975M est
- gasoline inventories 0.085M vs 0.464M estimate
- distillates inventories -1.073M vs -1.700M estimate
- Cushing OK crude inventories -1.318M vs 0.346M last week
- Crude oil reply demand 16320 versus 17693 last week
- Gasoline reply demand 9781.3 versus 9606.1 last week
- Distillates implied demand 4870.3 versus 5201.6 last week
The private oil inventory data last night showed crude oil inventories rising by 0.436M barrels and gasoline inventories declining by -1.617M barrels. Below are the private data numbers:
The price of the June crude oil is trading down $0.63 or -0.97% at $62.04. The high price for the day reached $62.56. The low price was down at $60.86.