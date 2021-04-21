Crude oil inventories 0.594M versus -2.975M estimate

Weekly DOE crude oil inventory statistics

crude oil inventories 0.594M vs -2.975M est



gasoline inventories 0.085M vs 0.464M estimate



distillates inventories -1.073M vs -1.700M estimate



Cushing OK crude inventories -1.318M vs 0.346M last week

Crude oil reply demand 16320 versus 17693 last week

Gasoline reply demand 9781.3 versus 9606.1 last week

Distillates implied demand 4870.3 versus 5201.6 last week





The private oil inventory data last night showed crude oil inventories rising by 0.436M barrels and gasoline inventories declining by -1.617M barrels. Below are the private data numbers:









The price of the June crude oil is trading down $0.63 or -0.97% at $62.04. The high price for the day reached $62.56. The low price was down at $60.86.