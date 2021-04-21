Crude oil inventories 0.594M versus -2.975M estimate

Weekly DOE crude oil inventory statistics

  • crude oil inventories 0.594M vs -2.975M est
  • gasoline inventories 0.085M vs 0.464M estimate
  • distillates inventories -1.073M vs -1.700M estimate
  • Cushing OK crude inventories -1.318M vs 0.346M last week
  • Crude oil reply demand 16320 versus 17693 last week
  • Gasoline reply demand 9781.3 versus 9606.1 last week
  • Distillates implied demand 4870.3 versus 5201.6 last week

The private oil inventory data last night showed crude oil inventories rising by 0.436M barrels and gasoline inventories declining by -1.617M barrels. Below are the private data numbers:

Weekly DOE crude oil inventory statistics_
The price of the June crude oil is trading down $0.63 or -0.97% at $62.04. The high price for the day reached $62.56. The low price was down at $60.86.
