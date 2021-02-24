Crude oil inventories showed a build of 1.285M vs - 6.5M estimate

Crude oil inventories are congruent with the private data

crude oil inventories +1.285M vs. -6.5M estimate



gasoline inventories 0.012M vs -3.5M estimate



distillates -4.969M vs. -4.00M estimate



refinery utilization -14.5% vs. -7.0% estimate



crude implied demand 14115 vs. 17735 last week



gasoline demand 7723.9 vs. 8982.7 last week



distillates 46339 vs. 5424.9 last week



The price of crude oil for April delivery is trading at $63.04. The high price reached $63.09. That is a new cycle high. The high price yesterday reached $63

