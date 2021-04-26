Dallas Fed April manufacturing index 37.3 vs 30 expected

Prior was 28.9

Output 34.0 vs 48.0 prior

New orders 38.5 vs 30.5 prior (record high -- since 2004)



Prices paid for raw materials 71.4 vs 66.0 prior

Prices received for finished goods 39.1 vs 32.2 prior -- record high



Wages and benefits 37.1 vs 28.0 prior -- record high



This number also jumped in March. I've highlighted the pricing metrics here because they're moving up fast.







A special question compared inflation expectations to prior years:



