Dallas Fed April manufacturing index 37.3 vs 30 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Manufacturing survey for the Dallas Fed area

  • Prior was 28.9
  • Output 34.0 vs 48.0 prior
  • New orders 38.5 vs 30.5 prior (record high -- since 2004)
  • Prices paid for raw materials 71.4 vs 66.0 prior
  • Prices received for finished goods 39.1 vs 32.2 prior -- record high
  • Wages and benefits 37.1 vs 28.0 prior -- record high
This number also jumped in March. I've highlighted the pricing metrics here because they're moving up fast.

A special question compared inflation expectations to prior years:
inflation

