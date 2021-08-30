Dallas Fed August manufacturing index 9.0 vs 27.3 prior

Dallas-area manufacturing survey for August 2021

  • Prior was 27.3
  • Production index at 20.8 vs 31.0 prior
  • New orders 15.6 vs 26.8 prior
  • Prices paid 74.9 vs 73.5 prior
  • Wages and benefits 43.4 vs 46.0 prior
  • Future index 11.5 vs 22.2 prior
This is a lower-tier manufacturing index but there are some concerning trends here, particularly in new orders. That may simply reflect the recent weakness in oil but it's something to watch.

Selected comments:
  • We are having increased difficulty in procurement of raw materials and logistical costs.
  • Business is still good. Our problems are not orders-we have plenty-but we don't have enough people or raw materials to fill all orders.
  • We have had unprecedented increases in steel raw materials and are unable to secure long-term commitments for volume or price.
  • In terms of our pipeline of contract opportunities, demand at market level is decreasing for new construction, but maintenance deferred from last year's COVID interruption is filling the void for now.
  • Shortages and pricing of American iron and steel products are delaying projects and availability of our emergency fittings. Some domestic stainless steel material pricing is now 14-28 times the price of imported material and not available for 12-16 weeks.
  • This is the worst market I have seen since 1975 -- Machinery Manufacturing
  • We see variations in sales from month to month that are hard to explain. Sales are up one month and then down the next. We would prefer a steady flow of business so that we can plan accordingly. Strange times we live in!
  • We are having issues getting parts in to make and complete orders on hand
  • Labor costs continue to rise, and supply-chain disruptions with major material components continue to drive production delays, increased costs and uncertainty.
  • It is impossible to find employees. We are having to work the ones we have way too hard.
  • Team members out with COVID is causing disruptions.

