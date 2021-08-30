Dallas Fed August manufacturing index 9.0 vs 27.3 prior

Prior was 27.3

Production index at 20.8 vs 31.0 prior

New orders 15.6 vs 26.8 prior

Prices paid 74.9 vs 73.5 prior

Wages and benefits 43.4 vs 46.0 prior

Future index 11.5 vs 22.2 prior

This is a lower-tier manufacturing index but there are some concerning trends here, particularly in new orders. That may simply reflect the recent weakness in oil but it's something to watch.





Selected comments: