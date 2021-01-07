December non-farm payrolls preview: By the numbers

A look at the December 2020 non-farm payrolls report:





Consensus estimate +50K

Private +13K



November +245K



Highest estimate +250k (Evercore ISI)



Lowest estimate -400K (Berliner Sparkasse)



Average estimate +39K

Standard deviation +104K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 6.8%

Participation rate consensus +61.5%



Prior underemployment U6 prior 12.0%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.5% y/y vs 4.4% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.2% vs +0.3% prior



Avg weekly hours exp 34.8 vs 34.8 prior

Here's the December jobs story so far ADP -123K vs +75K expected



ISM services employment 48.2 vs 51.5 prior



ISM manufacturing employment 51.5 vs 48.6 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 806K vs 787K in November



Conference Board help wanted online demand for hiring not yet released

Challenger Job Cuts 77K vs 65K prior

I can't see this report mattering for markets. If it's soft, the market will disregard it because of the stimulus that was passed afterwards. If it's strong, it's a bonus but it doesn't change much. I can't see this report mattering for markets. If it's soft, the market will disregard it because of the stimulus that was passed afterwards. If it's strong, it's a bonus but it doesn't change much.





Within the numbers, there may start to be some focus on average wages but those are being skewed by shutdowns and the current composition of the workforce.

