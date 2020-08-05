Democratic nominee Biden to not accept party's nomination at convention
The DNC will not have any speakers
The Democratic nominee Joe Biden won't be traveling to Milwaukee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention to accept his parties nomination.
In addition, neither will any of the other speakers who will address the Aug. 17-20 convention. Instead speakers will address the convention (and the country for that matter) virtually.
Biden will accept the party's presidential nomination from his home in Delaware.