Dennis Gartman: Inflation is on its way

Gartman speaks to Bloomberg

Investors should buy gold in euro terms During his prime, Gartman was known as the commodities king but now he just offers a couple of thoughts on the market since retiring the Gartman Letter in 2019.

Since July last year, he said that inflation will be the economic reality of 2021 and he had touted gold as being 'undervalued' when trading below $1,800 at the time, so he's getting a bit of vindication at least.





It seems like he is still a big fan of gold but suggests going long in euro terms instead. As for inflation, the market looks to be agreeing with 10-year breakevens at their highest since 2014 today even as real rates continue to be as depressed as ever:







