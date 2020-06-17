Dexamethasone is the latest drug to combat coronavirus

Dexamethasone is a cheap and widely used steroid, its use against cov1 COVID-19 is being called a "major breakthrough".

used to reduce inflammation in other diseases

Trial results announced on Tuesday - but not yet peer reviewed



reports that death rates were reduced by about a third in COVID-19 patients who took the drug

"Researchers who led the trials said the preliminary results suggested the drug should immediately become standard care in patients with severe cases of the pandemic disease."

findings were announced via media release, but the researchers said they would work to publish the full details of the trial as soon as possible

I am still awaiting my pharmaceutical PhD so am unable to (officially) vouch for the research.





