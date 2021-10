US futures turn positive after a rough start earlier in the day

At one point, US futures were down roughly 0.8% to 0.9% but dip buyers have stepped in over the past few hours to turn that all around now.









In turn, this is pinning the dollar lower on the day with EUR/USD approaching 1.1600 while AUD/USD has extended to a fresh session high of 0.7257. Even USD/CAD, which has traded higher for most of the session, is now down nearly 0.2% to 1.2658.