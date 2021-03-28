Doctors in France have warned over the rise in COVID-19 intensive care patients

41 hospital doctors in the Paris region signed an article in the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche warning that they might soon have to start choosing between which patients receive emergency treatment.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 patients in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for this year
Medical doctors are concerned that the third wave could soon overwhelm hospitals.
