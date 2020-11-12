DOE crude oil inventories +4277K vs -1900K est.

Gasoline -2309K vs +400K estimate



Distillates-5355K vs -1650K estimate



Cushing -518K vs 936K last week

refinery utilization -0.8% vs. +0.7% estimate



crude oil implied demand 15388 vs. 16672 last week



gasoline implied demand 9472.1 vs. 9051.99 last week



distillates implied demand 5133 vs. 4833.3 last week



The surprise build in inventories has pushed the price of crude oil futures lower. The price has moved from about $41.94 to $41.43. That is near the closing level from yesterday at $41.45.







The high for the day reached $42.19. The low for the day reached $41.00.











Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the low today of $41.00 got within $0.14 of the 100 day moving average at $40.86. Going forward should the 100 day moving average be broken, that would tilt the bias a little more back to the downside after the run higher from the early November low. The 200 day moving average comes in at $39.49. That would be a another downside targets for traders (see blue and green lines in the chart below).









