DOE weekly crude oil inventory 0.452M versus 2.6M estimate

DOE crude oil inventories for the week of February 21

Crude oil price before the report was trading at $50 per barrel



Crude oil 0.452M vs +2.6M estimate



Gasoline =2.691M vs -2.00M estimate



Distillates -2.115M vs -1.500M estimate



Cushing OK crude 0.906M vs -0.133M last week

US refinery utilization -1.5% vs -0.7% estimate



Crude oil implied demand 19152 vs 19488 last week



Gasoline implied demand 9877.1 vs 9687.4 last week



Distillates below demand 5325.1 vs 5069.7 last week.







Crude oil is trading a little higher at $50.08 after the report. That is up to $0.18 or 0.33%.