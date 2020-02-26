DOE weekly crude oil inventory 0.452M versus 2.6M estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

DOE crude oil inventories for the week of February 21

  • Crude oil price before the report was trading at $50 per barrel
  • Crude oil 0.452M vs +2.6M estimate
  • Gasoline =2.691M vs -2.00M estimate
  • Distillates -2.115M vs -1.500M estimate
  • Cushing OK crude 0.906M vs -0.133M last week
  • US refinery utilization -1.5% vs -0.7% estimate
  • Crude oil implied demand 19152 vs 19488 last week
  • Gasoline implied demand 9877.1 vs 9687.4 last week
  • Distillates below demand 5325.1 vs 5069.7 last week.
Crude oil is trading a little higher at $50.08 after the report. That is up to $0.18 or 0.33%.

