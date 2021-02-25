Does covid still matter?

It hasn't mattered for awhile





The market has been living in the post-covid world since about August and I get the sense that everyone is ready for the pandemic to be over.







There has been a big, surprising improvement in covid numbers in the past month but I want to highlight the last two weeks on that chart. The improvement appears to have stopped.





Now in the US, they're vaccinating rapidly so the stakes are lower every day but that's not the case in most of the world. You'll note that improvement has also stopped in worldwide numbers.





I expect US stock markets can look through a third wave (fourth wave?) but that might not be the case for every market, particularly oil.

