Dollar loses a bit of ground to start the session

Some mild movement seen across the board

EUR/USD has pared its earlier decline, as the pair moves up from 1.1960 to 1.1980 currently as the greenback is seen near the lows for the day currently.









Of note, USD/JPY is continuing its downside push to a low of 108.47 - inching closer towards a test of the support region @ 108.34-41 before potentially revisiting 108.00.





Elsewhere, cable is a little higher in search of a sixth straight day of gains as it extends the bounce off the 100-day moving average earlier in the month to 1.3850-60 levels.





Meanwhile, commodity currencies are holding little changed against the greenback for now with USD/CAD still largely hugging the 1.2500 handle to get things going on the session.