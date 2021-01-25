Dollar regains some ground, European equities pare early advance

A bit of a mixed start to the session so far

The dollar has trimmed losses on the day, even pushing higher against the euro, pound and franc currently as we navigate through the first-half of European morning trade.









The DAX has seen its early gains evaporate and it is also a similar case for most major European indices in the opening hour-and-a-half. US futures though, are keeping more buoyed, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.9%.





That may suggest that we shouldn't write off any reversal in the risk tones today until Wall Street has their say later.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields have also backed off to fall flat now at 1.084%.





This is all pinning EUR/USD lower to 1.2150, with the weaker German Ifo report not helping, and GBP/USD falling from its high of 1.3723 earlier to 1.3680 currently.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD and NZD/USD have also trimmed gains with the former retreating from 0.7740 to 0.7725 and the latter from 0.7215 to 0.7205 at the moment.