Strategists at Morgan Stanley view that betting on a weaker dollar will be among the top trades for 2020









They argue that the greenback will fall against the pound, euro and kiwi dollar while also recommending to short the dollar against the Indian rupee in the EM space.





GBP/USD

Cable should "rally sharply by Q1 2020 as an orderly Brexit path becomes clearer, prompting foreigners to lift their GBP hedges and invest in undervalued GBP assets". Target 1.40 in Q1 2020 before ending 2020 at 1.35.





EUR/USD

"Narrowing US-Europe growth differentials" and improving political factors should see the euro rally against the dollar. Target Q1 2020 and end of the year at 1.16.





NZD/USD



Recommends taking up a long position in the pair as they see Chinese and global growth improving. Target of 0.69 by mid-2020.

In a client note detailing the trends to keep an eye out for next year, strategists at the firm view that the dollar is to be hit by stronger global growth outside of the US and dwindling portfolio inflows.