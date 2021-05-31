Draft communique: G7 leaders commit to use carbon pricing as a policy lever

Leaders commit to use carbon pricing as a policy lever to embed climate change in policy making

Will say they strongly support G20 efforts to agree on a global minimum corporate tax rate

To stress importance of agreeing on where to tax multinationals

Commit to not withdrawing policy stimulus too quickly after pandemic

To say central bank digital currencies could act as a liquid safe settlement asset and anchor in the payments system

Reaffirm May 2017 FX commitments

I think we're underrating some of the changes that are coming. Global minimum corporate taxes, digital taxes and carbon pricing are all negative for equities.







The meeting is June 5 and will be the first in-person meeting since the pandemic.

