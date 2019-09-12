Draghi opening statement: Incoming information reflects more prominent downside risks

Draghi opening statement highlights on Sept 12, 2019:





Today's decisions were taken in response to the shortfall in inflation

We stand ready to adjust all instruments as appropriate

Risks remain tilted to the downside

Pass-through of cost pressures is taking longer than previously anticipated



The Governing Council reiterated the need for a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy for a prolonged period of time

Robust employment underpins economic resilience

Urges looser fiscal policy



Incoming information continues to point to moderate but positive growth

Global uncertainties are particularly affecting eurozone manufacturing

Service sector is showing ongoing resilience

Eurozone to be supported by financing conditions, employment, wages, fiscal stance and global growth



The maturity of the TLTRO III operations will be extended from two to three years

More details will be published at 3:30 pm CET



"We stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards our aim in a sustained manner, in line with our commitment to symmetry," he said.





The euro took another leg lower on the risks tilted to the downside comment along with lower inflation and growth forecasts.

