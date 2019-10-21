DUP's Shannon says will meet shortly to discuss issues, including customs union amendment

Clarifies that the DUP cannot support such an amendment

That's good news for the government, after rumours came about over the weekend that Labour is seeking to form an alliance with the DUP over this issue.











That said, it is doubtful that the amendment here will pass but it is just something to be wary of in case of any complications that may arise.

In case you're wondering, a potential wrench in the works for the government right now is the tabling of the customs union amendment. If passed, that would force Johnson to either potentially drop his deal or accept a softer Brexit.