Early Miami-Dade vote tally not strong for Biden and it's reversing the USD move

Some bad news for the Democratic candidate





Miami-Dade is the Democratic stronghold for Florida but I warned today that he might be losing Hispanic and black voters in the state, relative to Clinton.





The reported tally at the moment is 54.2%-45.3% for Biden with 84% reporting. In contrast, Clinton won that county 63.7%-34.1%. There is some talk that the in-person votes there were counted first while it's the opposite elsewhere. That could help Biden to re-establish a lead.







What's a bit puzzling here is that neighbouring Broward county is at 66.3%-33.0% for Biden, which is much closer to the 66.5%-31.4% Clinton won by. Another neighbouring county is Munroe showing a dead heat at 49.6%. Trump won it 51.6-44.7% the last time.







I think the market is reacting to Miami-Dade at the moment and we're seeing some of the US dollar moves unwind.

