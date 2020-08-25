Early ruling sees Apple spared from reinstating Fortnite on its App Store

The Apple vs Epic battle rages on

An early judge ruling sees Apple spared from having to reinstate Epic Games' Fortnite game on its App Store, but the overall ruling was a bit more mixed with a temporary order granted to block Apple from limiting the game developer's ability to provide key graphics technology to other apps.

The fight between Apple and Epic blew up two weeks ago when the former removed Fortnite from its App Store after the latter offered a discounted direct purchase plan for skins/items in the game itself.





That said, Apple shares are rather unperturbed by the whole incident and climbed above $500 into the close in trading yesterday:







