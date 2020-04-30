ECB Lagarde Press conference highlights from prepared remarks

Lagarde highlights from ECB press conference

recovery speed and scale remain highly uncertain



policy helps support flow of credit to companies



welcomes government measures



continued ambitious efforts needed



Euro area economy could shrink by as much as a 12% in 2020



Announces new PELTROs or non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations in an effort to support liquidity conditions in the euro area financial system and contribute to preserving the smooth functioning of money markets by providing and if effective liquidity backstop

ECB expects to keep the main refinancing operation and the interest rates on marginal lending rate facility and the deposit facility at present levels or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converts to a level of sufficiently close to but below 2%



ensuring monetary policy transmitted to all countries



ECB is ready to adjust all instruments by as much as necessary and as long as necessary



pandemic severely affected manufacturing, services



economic impact likely to even be more severe in 2nd quarter



growth expected to resume as containment is lifted



duration epidemic highly uncertain



ECB prepared to extend PEPP for as long as needed



Euro area GDP can fall by -5% to as low as -12%



expects headline inflation to drop considerably in coming months



virus implications for longer-term inflation highly uncertain



him coordinate fiscal stance is critical



longer-term inflation expectations less affected



more favorable TLTRO3 terms should encourage lending



the highest priority has to go toward saving lives

In the debt market , the Italian and Spanish bond yields have moved lower,with 2 year yields down by 15 basis points to 0.47% in Italy. That is the lowest in over 3 weeks. In Spain, the 10 year yield touches 0.74%. Which is the lowest rate since April 7.







For the EURUSD, the pair remains confined and near unchanged levels at 1.0873. The pair remains between 1.0860 and 1.0885 over the last few hours.