ECB Largarde: We are emerging from pandemic, with economies that are stabilized
ECBs Lagarde comments from an interview with Time
- we are emerging from this pandemic with economies that are stabilized with, in a way, little sustained disruption
- Says it's no longer a question of massive support, it's going to be a question of focused, targeted support in those sectors that have been badly hurt
- There was clearly, a determination to focus on restoring health, securing income for people whenever that was possible, and trying to cure the pandemic that had just fallen on the world.
- We certainly all went big, in order to fight what was happening. By the same token, we adopted very strange measures, you know - locking down, and shutting down our economies, these almost mediaeval ways of dealing with this pandemic.
- When you look at the level of GDP, the size of our economies, we will be back to where we were pre-pandemic at the end of the year.
- In addition to supporting the recovery, we must vaccinate.
- The fight against climate change should be one of the considerations that we take when we determine monetary policy. So at least the European Central Bank is of the view that climate change is an important component in order to decide on monetary policy.