Weekend - ECB's Schnabel said she does not expect that inflation will get 'excessively high'

Comments over the weekend from German European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel

"I am sure that we will not experience any excessively high inflation"

Schnabel was speaking following the change to the ECB's inflation target last week, ICYMI:

new symmetric goal for inflation of 2%

Schnabel is probably right not to expect excessively high inflation in the eurozone, at least for some time yet.













There were also comments over the weekend from other global officials:

Yellen, (US Tres Sec) Scholtz (Germany's fin min) on global tax

ECB Prez Lagarde spoke on climate risk (suntan related? ... I'm not sure TBH)





Schnabel was speaking in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.