Economic calendar due from Asia - Bank of Japan decision day & 2 RBA speakers
The BOJ statement and revised forecasts will come sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (there is no exact time scheduled from the BOJ)
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda press conference will follow at 0630 GMT
Earlier previews here:
Justin posted a piece also on what else to expect from the BOJ meeting:
- BOJ is discussing phasing out a COVID-19 loan programme, which is due to expire in March next year, if infections in the country continue to decline and as the economy picks itself back up from the depths of the pandemic.
--Otherwise on the data agenda ahead for the session:
2340 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speakers:
- Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor
- Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)
- Appearing before the Australian Parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) – Online
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for August
prior -4.1% m/m
expected -2.3% y/y, prior -3.2%
0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q3
Import Price Index expected 0.6% , prior 1.9%
Export Price Index expected 3.0%, prior 13.2%