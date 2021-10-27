Economic calendar due from Asia - Bank of Japan decision day & 2 RBA speakers

The BOJ statement and revised forecasts will come sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (there is no exact time scheduled from the BOJ)

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda press conference will follow at 0630 GMT

Earlier previews here:





--





2340 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speakers:

Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor

Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

Appearing before the Australian Parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Supplementary Estimates) – Online



2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for August prior -4.1% m/m

expected -2.3% y/y, prior -3.2% 0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q3 Import Price Index expected 0.6% , prior 1.9%

Export Price Index expected 3.0%, prior 13.2%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Otherwise on the data agenda ahead for the session: