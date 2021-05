Japanese and Chinese markets reopen today after the long holiday.

On the economic calendar ahead, not too much to shove around the FX.





2245 GMT New Zealand building approvals for March, prior -18.2% m/m

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes of the March meeting

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for May, preliminary

business confidence prior -2.0

activity outlook, prior +22.2

0110 GMT - BOJ JGB purchase operation