Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 16 September 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today

Take a moment, step back, stop trashing oil (or buying associated currencies) and check out the event calendar for today!

Gonna keep this brief, I'll come back more for the China data, but for now:

2230 GMT NZ services PMI for August, prior 54.7

2301 GMT UK Rightmove house prices for September , prior -1.0% m/m and +1.2% y/y

0200 GMT China

Industrial production for August

  • expected 5.2% y/y, prior 5.7%

Retail sales for August

  • expected +7.9% y/y, prior 7.6%

Fixed asset investment also


ForexLive
