A light one on the data docket to wrap up the week









There is little on the economic calendar to really shake things up as we close out the week. As such, keep your focus on the fluctuating risk tones in markets.





So far today, US futures and Treasury yields are faring better but as seen yesterday, things can quickly change in an instant.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of trade conditions in the euro area, which should be reflective of somewhat softer exports as seen in the French and German readings last week. That said, this pertains to Q2 data so it isn't entirely too significant.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. Markets are in a somewhat calmer mood so far today after displaying ambivalent tones in trading yesterday.