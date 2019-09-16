A rather light one on the economic calendar to start the new week









We're seeing markets start to settle a little with oil off the highs (but still much higher than the close last week) and the element of fear receding somewhat but overall markets are still pointing towards more risk aversion amid the unsettling news above.





Meanwhile, China data continues to disappoint - industrial production and retail sales today - and that is displaying increasing signs of a weakening economy, which will provide headwinds for global trade and that doesn't bode well for the global economic outlook.





Looking ahead, there isn't much to move shake things up so expect the ebb and flow to continue dictating trading sentiment ahead of key central bank decisions later this week.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.





0800 GMT - Italy August final CPI figures





The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't really expected to impact markets whatsoever.

1200 GMT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks in London

Lane will be delivering the keynote speech at a Bloomberg event. He will be touching on the euro area economic outlook as well as monetary policy and is scheduled to speak for about 20 minutes (Q&A session also).







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!