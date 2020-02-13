Economic data coming up in the European session
Little on the agenda in the European morning as virus fears return
Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we look to get things going in the session ahead. It's been a rougher start for risk trades today as we see Hubei report a sharp jump in the number of coronavirus cases, said to be owing to a reclassification.
That is sort of dashing hopes in the market that the worst is over and only reaffirms lingering concerns surrounding the virus outbreak and how much longer this may go on.
The yen is firmer while the aussie and kiwi have retraced some of its gains from earlier in the week, as Asian equities sit lower alongside Treasury yields.
Looking ahead, there isn't much on the European morning calendar to shift the dial in the market so expect the focus to stay on risk and coronavirus headlines today.
0700 GMT - Germany January final CPI figures
The preliminary report can be found here. As these are final figures, they aren't expected to have much - if any - impact on the market as it should help to just reaffirm a bounce in headline inflation in the region, but the core reading stays subdued.
Just take note that the European Commission will also be releasing its winter 2020 economic forecast at 1000 GMT today. That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!