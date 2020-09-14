Economic data coming up in the European session

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Good morning from the UK. I will be covering Justin's slit while he is away taking some well earned R and R. This morning I expect we will be back to Brexit headlines and GBP selling unless there is some kind of breathrough/blockage of the new Internal Markets Bill. Aside from that, very quiet on the data front, as we start the week. Risk mood looking positive to start the week. 

0530 Japan's Tertiary Industry Index and production data 

0900 Swiss Domestic Sight Deposits

Prior release here. Sight deposits show SNB activity to push back against the strength in the Swiss franc.

1000 Eurostat Industrial Production Eurozone Industry

Prior release here

