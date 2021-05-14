A rather empty calendar day beckons in Europe once again







US futures are pointing to gains so far today and that is setting up a calmer tone ahead of European trading, with Treasury yields steady around 1.65%.



Later in the day, US retail sales data will be a key risk event to watch for any potential triggers but it looks like market participants are slowly being more accustomed to inflation fears and the bouts of volatility attached to the stock market.



0700 GMT - Spain April final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't tell us much that we don't already know when it comes to price pressures.



That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

Major currencies are little changed after a bit of a mixed performance yesterday. The dollar held its ground for the most part with the kiwi and franc notable gainers overnight, even as risk rebounded as US equities finished strongly.