Germany Ifo business data is on the agenda for today









The market is taking a pause from the risk rally this week with the dollar sitting a little higher going into European morning trade.





That said, the ranges for the day are nothing remarkable so we could see more of a push and pull later on in the session.





Jackson Hole remains the main focus this week and the undertones continue to suggest that the market is going to expect nothing new from Powell & co. on the taper front.





US futures are down a touch but that comes off the back of record closes in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday, so there's not much to overanalyse there.





It'll likely be another quiet one in Europe, with perhaps just some stretching of the ranges for the day. If there is a broader risk retreat, I'd be wary as dip buyers in US trading have had the propensity to turn things around in the past week.





0800 GMT - Germany August Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Overall business conditions should keep thereabouts in August as observed in July, though supply disruptions and rising cost pressures are issues that should dampen the outlook in the months ahead.





0800 GMT - Switzerland August Credit Suisse investor sentiment

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.